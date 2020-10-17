Two people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed when a fire broke out in a five-storey residential building in Kolkata’s Ganesh Chandra Avenue on Friday night. West Bengal Fire Service Minister Sujit Bose said that all the people have been evacuated from the building and now the situation is under control.According to officials, a 12-year-old child and an elderly woman have died in the incident. In this regard, a senior police officer said, ‘The boy jumped out of the third floor of the building out of fear. He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed after a few minutes. The body of a woman is found from the bathroom of the building. Two people living in the building were also injured. He has been admitted to the hospital.’

A fire service official said a fire broke out on the first floor of the building in the northern part of the city, which also spread towards the upper floor. Bose said, ‘All the people have been saved. The fire is under control. Now cooling is being done. Officials said at least 25 fire extinguishers and a hydraulic ladder were installed to rescue those trapped inside the building and extinguish the fire.