Opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova, detained on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, is being held on the territory of the army unit of the Mozyr border detachment. Her whereabouts had been reported by the headquarters of the previous presidential contender Viktor Babariko, Tut.by studies.

The knowledge got here from a number of nameless sources. On the identical time, the operative on responsibility instructed lawyer Maxim Znak that he didn’t know in regards to the information of detention on the Aleksandrovka checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

“Within the pursuits of Maria Kolesnikova, an settlement was concluded with a lawyer from Mozyr, who submitted to army unit 1257 a discover of acceptance of the protection and a duplicate of the warrant, he was additionally knowledgeable that Maria Kolesnikova was not on this army unit. On the identical time, the State Border Committee, which confirmed the detention, didn’t inform anybody who detained Maria Kolesnikova, on any grounds she was detained, ”the headquarters mentioned, naming the doubtless place of detention of the opposition chief.

Earlier on September 8, the State Border Committee of Belarus reported that Kolesnikova tried to illegally depart the nation, however was detained. State media reporters referred to as her actions a “breakthrough” and an “escape try.”

The Coordination Council assured that the politician was not going to voluntarily depart the territory of Belarus. What occurred there may be thought of a provocation and demand to launch Kolesnikova. The Ministry of Inside Affairs of Ukraine mentioned that Maria tore her passport so as to forestall the compelled expulsion. On the identical time, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko accused Kolesnikova of desirous to flee to her sister in Ukraine and careworn that she was detained accurately.

On September 7, it was reported that within the middle of Minsk unidentified individuals put Kolesnikova in a minibus with the inscription “Communication” and drove away in an unknown course.