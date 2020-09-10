Member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian Opposition Maria Kolesnikova, tore her passport so as not to be forcibly taken out from the territory of Belarus, confronted threats of bodily violence.

This was introduced on Wednesday, September 9, by Kolesnikova’s lawyer Lyudmila Kazak, who met her within the pre-trial detention heart.

Her phrases are quoted of their official account by the headquarters of ex-contender for the presidency of Belarus Viktor Babariko.

“Maria additionally confronted threats of bodily violence, which, being within the constructing of the Principal Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the Ministry of Inside Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, couldn’t understand however actual. Maria additionally intends to file a criticism on the info of demise threats, ” – the press service quotes the lawyer.

In accordance with the lawyer, Kolesnikova has bruises on her physique; within the pre-trial detention heart, she was supplied with medical help, as she was apprehensive about her coronary heart.

“Kolesnikova regards the occasions of current days as abduction – a critical felony offense, and collectively together with her lawyer she intends to attract up appeals so that every one these accountable for her abduction and forcible elimination to the border are recognized,” – the message says.

The oppositionist plans to sue on the very fact of threats.

Lawyer Lyudmila Kazak expects Maria Kolesnikova to be interrogated on Thursday morning.

Allow us to remind you that on Monday, September 7, Kolesnikova was kidnapped by Belarusian safety forces within the heart of Minsk and tried to take her to Ukraine by pressure. On the border, the oppositionist tore her passport to make it unattainable to cross it. After that, she was taken to SIZO No. 1 on Volodarskiy in Minsk. On Wednesday, September 9, it turned identified that Maria Kolesnikova had been taken into custody as a safety measure.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that on Wednesday, September 8, in Belarus there have been huge help rallies in protection of the detained Maria Kolesnikova. Their members demanded that Maria and all members of the Coordination Council be launched.

