In line with an eyewitness, the Belarusian authorities tried to forcibly deport the lacking opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova to Ukraine.

Kolesnikova was “compelled into the again seat of a automobile”, reported on Tuesday in Kiev the Belarusian activist and spokesman for Kolesnikova, Anton Rodnenkov, who was current on the incident on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Kolesnikova struggled and, amongst different issues, tore up her passport. In the long run she was arrested. “Maria is a real heroine,” stated Rodnenkow. She doesn’t need to go away Belarus below any circumstances.

The Belarusian border guard introduced on Tuesday that Kolesnikova wished to depart for Ukraine. There’s nonetheless uncertainty about her whereabouts. The opposition calls for his fast launch. The 38-year-old is without doubt one of the primary leaders of the protests towards the authoritarian head of state Alexander Lukashenko.

Kolesnikova disappeared with out a hint on Monday. In line with the border guards on Tuesday, she is claimed to have pushed to the checkpoint within the south of the nation along with her worker Ivan Kravtsov and her spokesman Rodnenkow. The 2 males have left and are in security in Kiev.

That is speculated to be the automobile through which opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova is sitting on the border between Belarus and Ukraine. Picture: Uncredited / State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus / dpa

Lukashenko stated in an interview with Russian state media journalists that Kolesnikova allegedly wished to flee to her sister in Ukraine. The border officers prevented them from doing so.

38-year-old Kolesnikowa, who lived in Stuttgart for a few years and managed cultural initiatives there, is without doubt one of the most vital members of the opposition. A number of the members of the Coordination Council had beforehand been arrested or left the nation. Kolesnikova works for ex-bank chief Viktor Babariko, who wished to run for president.

In line with the authorities, the arrest was made to “make clear the circumstances”. Particulars weren’t given. The opposition additionally confirmed the arrest, however had no additional particulars. She obtained data that Kolesnikova was being held in a jail within the south of the nation. There was initially no official affirmation for this.

Vice Inside Minister speaks of tried deportation

The Deputy Inside Minister of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, spoke on Fb of an tried deportation. “Maria Kolesnikova couldn’t be deported from Belarus as a result of this brave girl made her deportation throughout the border unimaginable by way of her actions.”

The Coordination Council initially assumed on Monday that Kolesnikova was kidnapped by strangers in the center of the capital Minsk. Observers also doubted the portrayal of the border protection and spoke of a targeted approach by the authorities.

Video 01:29 min. Belarus: Unclear fate of opposition Kolesnikova

Kolesnikova appeared repeatedly in protests against Lukashenko and was cheered by the demonstrators. She herself had emphasized that she did not want to leave the country. “I will not flee anywhere and I am ready to defend my country to the end.”

The opposition party Svetlana Tichanowskaja demanded the immediate release of her fellow campaigner. “I hope she will be released soon, because it would be another mistake by our authorities if she was sent to jail for no reason,” Tichanovskaya told Reuters at its headquarters in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.

Otherwise, the people will only get angrier, said the 37-year-old. She said she was proud of Kolesnikova for preventing her from being expelled from Belarus. Kolesnikova had told her earlier that she was expecting her arrest. So she prepared a bag with warm clothes and spare underwear for the prison.

Tichanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania after the controversial presidential election, called on foreign countries to put pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko: “The first steps should be directed against certain people in order to show that the international community wants to help the Belarusian people.”

Lukashenko continues to reject talks with the opposition

The background to the protests is the presidential election more than four weeks ago. Lukashenko had then declared himself the winner with 80.1 percent of the vote. The opposition, however, considers Tichanovskaya to be the real winner. The vote is criticized internationally as grossly falsified.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Within the interview with Russian state tv, President Lukashenko refused to carry talks with members of the opposition. “This isn’t an opposition. Every part it presents is a catastrophe for Belarus, ”he stated.

The 66-year-old claimed that his opponents wished to interrupt off “ties with brotherly Russia”. Minsk, however, desires additional integration with Moscow. The 2 international locations agreed on nearer cooperation 20 years in the past in a treaty for a Union state.

The opposition desires to realize a peaceable change of energy by way of dialogue by way of a coordination council. Its representatives had supplied the authoritarian management a number of talks. As well as, the physique desires to proceed working with Russia. Lukashenko has been in energy for 26 years. He stated: “Sure, perhaps I have been on the publish a little bit too lengthy. Perhaps they will present me not solely on TV, but additionally on each avenue nook. ” (dpa, Reuters, AFP)