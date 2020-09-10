Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian Opposition, filed an utility with the Investigative Committee to provoke a prison case, wherein she spoke concerning the threats of the safety officers to take her in a foreign country in elements. That is reported on website headquarters of the previous participant within the presidential race, ex-head of Belgazprombank Viktor Babariko.

In a press release addressed to the chairman of the IC, Ivan Noskevich, Kolesnikova mentioned what occurred to her on September 7 and eight: abduction, psychological strain, loss of life threats, an try and drive her in a foreign country. She calls for to provoke prison instances towards the KGB and the Predominant Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption of the Ministry of Inner Affairs.

Kolesnikova claims that the individuals named within the assertion threatened to take her life. “It was acknowledged that if I didn’t voluntarily go away the territory of the Republic of Belarus, they’d nonetheless take me out: alive or in elements,” she writes.

She was threatened with imprisonment for as much as 25 years. Realizing that Kolesnikova wouldn’t voluntarily go away the nation, the KGB officers put a bag over her head and took her to the border with Ukraine, she claims. The oppositionist confirmed that she had torn her passport with the intention to keep in Belarus.

On September 7, within the heart of Minsk, unknown individuals put Kolesnikova in a minibus with the signal “Communication” and drove away. The subsequent day, the authorities mentioned that she tried to go away the nation, however was detained.

Of the seven members of the Presidium of the Coordination Council, six are both detained or are already exterior Belarus. Solely the author, Nobel laureate Svetlana Aleksievich stays free within the nation.