The chief of the Belarusian opposition Maria Kolesnikova was detained on the border of Belarus. BelTA informs about it in its Telegram-channel.

In keeping with the company, Kolesnikova tried to illegally depart the nation. Her colleagues – members of the coordinating council Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov – efficiently crossed the border at evening. For the time being they’re in Ukraine.

Earlier, the State Border Committee of Belarus introduced that Maria Kolesnikova had left the nation. They declare that she, along with Rodnenkov and Kravtsov, crossed the border of Belarus with Ukraine on the Aleksandrovka checkpoint at 04:00.

On September 7, it was reported that within the middle of Minsk unidentified individuals put the chief of the Belarusian opposition, Maria Kolesnikova, in a minibus with the signal “Communication” and drove away in an unknown course. Rodnenkov and Kravtsov additionally stopped speaking.