The chief of the opposition in Belarus, one of many leaders of the Coordination Council, Maria Kolesnikova, has been declared a suspect within the case of an try to seize energy within the nation. Reported by TASS as regards to her lawyer Lyudmila Kazak.

Thus, Kolesnikova grew to become the primary individual concerned on this felony case on the very fact of the creation of the Coordination Council of the opposition of Belarus, which acquired the standing of a suspect, not a defendant or witness. She is at the moment in jail # 1 on Volodarskogo Road in Minsk, her father stated on Wednesday, September 9.

Along with Kolesnikova, her lawyer Ilya Salei was additionally arrested. He, just like the chief of the opposition, is charged with Article 361 of the Legal Code of Belarus (“Calls to motion aimed on the detriment of nationwide safety and protection functionality”). Searches have been carried out within the residences of the lawyer and Kolesnikova.

Along with Kolesnikova, lawyer Maxim Znak was arrested on September 9. The lawyer was detained on the exit from the headquarters of the ex-participant within the presidential elections in Belarus, the previous chairman of Belgazprombank Viktor Babariko. Unknown individuals sporting masks got here to the workplace, presumably, they have been conducting searches. Thus, virtually all members of the Presidium of the Coordination Council have been detained.

Along with Kolesnikova, the Presidium of the Coordinating Council included the Nobel laureate in literature Svetlana Aleksievich, ex-director of the Kupalovsky Theater in Minsk Pavel Latushko dismissed for strikes, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s confidant Olga Kovalkova, lawyer Maxim Znak, in addition to the pinnacle of the strike committee, now arrested for organizing unauthorized rallies Sergey Dylevsky and lawyer Lilia Vlasova. On the very fact of the creation of the Council, the Prosecutor Normal’s Workplace of Belarus opened a case on an try to seize energy

Solely Svetlana Aleksievich stays at massive, who lately didn’t take part within the actions of the group for well being causes. Nevertheless, on September 9, unknown individuals tried to enter her residence, after which she turned to the press and requested to return to her in order that her potential detention could be as public as potential. As well as, law enforcement officials have been observed underneath the author’s home.

Aleksievich later printed an enchantment to the “Russian intelligentsia”, by which she reproached for inadequate help for the Belarusian protest. She confused that the statements of the authorities about an try to seize energy by representatives of the opposition don’t have anything to do with actuality.

First, the nation was kidnapped from us, one of the best of us are being kidnapped. However as an alternative of these torn from our ranks, lots of of others will come. It was not the Coordination Committee that revolted. The nation has risen Svetlana Alexievich from the tackle to the “Russian intelligentsia”

The detention of Maria Kolesnikova grew to become recognized on September 8, a day after unidentified individuals put her in a minibus with the signal “Svyaz” within the heart of Minsk and took her away in an unknown route.

In response to the State Border Committee of Belarus, she tried to flee to Ukraine along with members of the Coordination Council Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov, who disappeared concurrently along with her. The border guards stated that the oppositionists moved by automotive and tried to “break by means of” an extra patrol on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, however failed, and have been detained on the facet of Ukraine for violating border management guidelines.

Earlier than that, they threw Kolesnikova out of the automotive, thus they managed to detain her. Later, in an interview with Russian media, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko stated that she was going to run to her sister.

Nevertheless, a distinct model of what occurred was offered in Kiev. The Ukrainian State Border Committee claims that it didn’t detain Rodnenkov and Kravtsov. As well as, it grew to become recognized that Kolesnikova actively resisted the arrest and tore her passport in order that she couldn’t be transported throughout the border. The Ministry of Inside Affairs of Ukraine known as the incident not an escape, however compelled deportation as a way to compromise the opposition.

This courageous lady took steps to make her journey overseas inconceivable. Alexander Lukashenko bears all duty for her life and well being Anton Gerashchenko, Deputy Minister of Inside Affairs of Ukraine concerning the detention of Kolesnikova on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border

Protests in Belarus proceed for the fifth week. The disaffected demand the resignation of the present management of the nation, together with Lukashenka, the holding of recent presidential elections, the discharge of all these detained for political causes and the prosecution of the safety officers who brutally dispersed the primary rallies and tortured the detainees. Lukashenko stated in an interview with Russian media that he was not going to depart his put up and his nation because of the menace of international interference. He considers the protests paid for and arranged by Western international locations.