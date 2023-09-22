Numbers. The summer transfer market just concluded in Serie A saw 14 attacking wingers purchased outright. In modern football the role is pivotal, with whatever module is played: in Italy those who have good ones hold on to them, or sell them for a lot of money and then spend part of it to get others, or at most look for a convenient loan. Obviously we tend to hire them young, they have to be good footballers, and in fact the average age is 23.3 years. And above all, we tend to invest quite a bit: removing two free transfers from the account, the average expense for a winger in Serie A is 12.8 million. And here lies the paradox of this story, because for a quarter of this sum Burnley bought an Italian Under 19 international, European champion of the category, and made him a regular starter in the Premier League within a well-trained group, with some defensive gaps but who plays it openly with everyone. The boy in question is called Luca Koleosho, he is 19 years old and is one of the biggest surprises of the tournament as well as the second best dribbler in England: he clearly passes the man three times per game on 50% of attempts (flattering percentage , for players of this type it is much lower even among those considered effective), only Eze of Crystal Palace with 4 does better than him.