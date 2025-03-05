03/05/2025



Updated at 10:30 am.





The PP will make use of its absolute majority to cite the Senate Research Commission on the ‘Koldo Case’ to Patricia Uriz, ex -partner of the Ministry of Transportation Koldo García, after this I have not come to the upper house twice to the appearances to which he was cited wielding that he would not have received notification.

‘Popular’ sources have confirmed that they will request that Patricia Uriz be called through An edict -a notification published in the Official State Gazette (BOE)-, After knowing that this Friday there will not be his appearance because his lawyer “did not want to facilitate email or postal address” of his represented.

«Dilatory and distraction tactics»

A negative, according to the PP, “which occurred after several dilatory and distraction tactics” during the last weeks “that has led to Patricia Uriz’s statement not to be produced” neither this Friday, March 7, after it did not appear in the Senate on February 20, forcing the commission to postpone the date of its citation.

After transferring to the Prosecutor’s Office the absence of Koldo’s ex -partner on February 20, according to the PP, the PSOE again requested to be called in an ordinary way, which “has led to a new frustrated appearance.” Therefore, “and so that there is no doubt about the notification to Patricia Uriz,” they will ask that it be notified by the BOE.









The ‘popular’ want to interrogate her for her “investigated” condition in the case, “Not as a Koldo woman,” having had “a trust post in the secretary of José Luis Ábalos” and because “she was benefited by the plot.”

The BOE was already used to quote Javier Hidalgo

The PP has already used this tool to summon the commission to the Ex -Globalia, Javier Hidalgo, who after repeated calls for appearances “frustrated by the disability” of notifying them, presented a letter in the Senate to demand the Executive Collaboration to find his whereabouts.

After communicating that he was in the United States and that he had not received notifications from the Senate to appear, Javier Hidalgo finally went to the Upper House on November 29.