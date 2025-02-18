Koldo García, the former advisor of José Luis Ábalos in the Ministry of Transportation, has delivered to the Supreme Court (TS) 21 medical reports that, according to him, prove that his letter is unrecognizable because his arm has been operated, so it would be impossible clarify with the calligraphic test that has been submitted on Tuesday if he is the author of the handwritten notes on “preadjudicated” public works attributed to him the alleged arrangement of the plot, Víctor de Aldama.

The ‘Koldo’ case instructor in the TS, Leopoldo Puente, cited him at 11.30 am on February 18 to undergo a calligraphic test in order to determine if, as Aldama says, he is the author of the Hand written notes that They would confirm that the plot awarded public works in exchange for commissionsin addition to the contracts for the purchase of health material in full pandemic for which the judicial investigation began.

According to legal sources consulted by Europa press, Koldo, who has arrived shortly after the indicated time, with a hat, sunglasses, coat and accompanied by his lawyer, has performed the calligraphic test in the presence of the lawyer of the administration of justice (LAJ). As Puente advanced, the diligence-which has lasted approximately one hour-consisted of making “a body of writing, comprehensive signatures and text.”

In addition, the aforementioned sources indicate that Koldo has contributed to the high court a series of medical and expert reports-a total of 21-where it is reasoned that, Due to the injuries suffered in the arm With which he writes and the consequent operations, his letter has changed over the years to the point of being unrecognizable.

In this way, the defense seeks to make this and any other calligraphic test that the magistrate can agree, which this Monday received a new documentary batch of De Aldama that includes another file with handwritten annotations that the entrepreneur endorses Koldo.

The “quotas” and the luxury floor

Puente intended to clarify if Koldo is the author of two documents previously provided by De Aldama. It is, in the first place, a ‘screenshot’ of a folio with hand notes in three columns: the first with some numbers, the second with cities and the third with construction names.

From Aldama, he tried to prove his statement that public works were also awarded to companies linked to the alleged plot. In fact, in his judicial statements he came to talk about A “quotas” system.

This system, he explained, would have been the origin of the anger of the current secretary of Organization of the PSOE, Santos Cerdán, because the plot would have endured in the “quota” of the Basque Country and Navarra. To compensate for him, 15,000 euros would have been delivered in an envelope, said of Aldama.

The businessman also reported that, in exchange for Those “preadjudicated” worksthe beneficiary companies would have offered Ábalos a luxury floor on the Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid for 750,000 euros, despite the fact that their market value would touch the 2 million euros.

The instructor has drawn attention to that lag, to the point that in one of his last resolutions he ordered to designate a real estate agent as an expert to determine how much the house was worth on April 24, 2019.

Additionally, De Aldama delivered to the Supreme a list of public works that would have been “preaded” to companies linked to the alleged plot with charge to the General State Budget (PGE) of 2021.

In that list, as explained in a brief the defense of the alleged achievement, those that were already “preadjudicated” appeared, while in green they were outstanding adjudications.

In addition, in the document there were handwritten notes that, according to Aldama, they could belong to Ábalos or to what his advisor was, While on this he stressed that he could not affirm him safely, opening the door to the magistrate to make the appropriate checks.

“More one, the one you want”

On the eve of this calligraphic evidence, from Aldama delivered more material to the high court, thus responding to the request made by the judge to begin to prove some of his accusations.

Of these last papers, one stands out with handwritten notes that the businessman also blames Koldo where works were offered by the General Directorate of Roads and preaded to five construction companies that he already mentioned as Aldama in his statement as charged with the TS of last 16 of December.

It is a printed list that collects 21 works on different roads where four-two in Valladolid, one in Valencia and another in Asturias-stand out for a total of more than 278 million euros. On the margin, in a pen, there are annotations where several construction companies are mentioned and added: “More one, the one you want.”

He also attached a screenshot “in which Koldo’s face can be reflected.” And “it also refers to certain contracts offered by the General Directorate of Roads,” says Aldama in his new letter, which he has also had access Europa Press.

The calligraphic evidence is part of the last procedures agreed by Puente, which will have their zenith next Thursday with the declaration of Ábalos. Already with the supplication granted by the Congress of Deputies, the magistrate advanced that he would assess the imposition of precautionary measures against him.