Koldo García, former advisor to José Luis Ábalos during his time as Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, has testified before Supreme Court Judge Leopoldo Puente for more than two hours within the framework of the investigation that tries to resolve whether senior officials in the ministry charged commissions in exchange for the awarding of contracts for the purchase of masks.

This Tuesday’s has been Koldo’s first statement in court since he was arrested by the Civil Guard and his home was searched by agents of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) in February 2024 in search of documents or indications that would provide evidence about the possible collection of commissions during his time as an advisor at the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility.

On that date, and after being brought to justice, García chose to remain silent and not make statements. On this occasion, Koldo has responded to questions from interested parties.

Koldo García arrived at the Supreme Court by taxi at around 9:40 a.m., without making statements to the press and accompanied by his lawyers. Previously, in statements to TVEthe former advisor has explained that he went to the High Court with the intention of prove to the magistrate that you have not done “anything illegal”.

Koldo’s statement took place one day after that of Víctor de Aldama, considered the achiever of the plot and who insisted on accusing García and José Luis Ábalos of charging commissions for the awarding of contracts related to the purchase of masks in the coronavirus pandemic.

In that statement, as he did in his voluntary appearance in November, Aldama assured that Koldo García had collected 250,000 euros in commissions and Ábalos 400,000 euros. In addition, he estimated the total commissions at an amount ranging between 3.5 and 4 million euros. In his speech, the businessman stated that the PSOE kept part of these commissions.