Your turn comes. This Tuesday he appears before the Supreme Court in the framework of the Koldo case, to which he himself gives his name. Koldo García, who was an advisor to the former Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, spoke this afternoon with the journalist from ‘Everything is a lie‘(Cuatro), Fabián Pérez, and from his statements, as he has explained, it can be deduced where his statement of December 17 will go.

And Koldo has stated in a few lines of text message: “Every time I have said that this man was lying, I have approved evidence. My tax return, my vehicles, my house… so I will contribute whatever your honor needs. In relation to the statements of Victor de Aldamahas mentioned many things, as the journalist has transmitted to Risto Mejide. One of the situations discussed has been emphatic: «Is this man supposed to talk to construction companies so that they would give him money and then give it to me? But who believes this?

Regarding whether or not he knew Aldama, Koldo Garcia He hasn’t doubted it. He has said that he did know him, providing details, certain references and with comments not without irony: “It is true that I know him, that he was on the issue of masks, but now between Guaidó, ‘la Delcy’, the roads, ADIF… What hasn’t this man done? “I don’t know what’s left for him, he was everywhere.”

Another aspect on which he has been questioned is in relation to the note presented today by the businessman, a type of handwritten sheet that García would have written. He has stated that he did not recognize the handwriting as his. «It is true that I write in capital letters, yes, but I can’t even read it. “I don’t know what that is or what it’s supposed to mean,” he said.









During the afternoon, La Sexta shared the images of Koldo García’s arrest. Both in ‘Better Late‘ as in ‘La Sexta Noticias’ they shared it live. It was striking how concerned he was for his “three-year-old daughter, who is at home.” «Can I go talk to her? “He could be scared,” it was seen in the recording. This came from the surveillance cameras that he himself had in his home, with the agents of the Civil Guard entering at gunpoint. He explained to a journalist from La Sexta that this entry was “totally disproportionate.”