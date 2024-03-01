Koldo García, leaving the National Court, on February 22. SERGIO PEREZ (EFE)

The investigators of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard were struck by the fact that Koldo García and his entourage went to the notary several times between the end of 2020 and 2021 to make a will. This is reflected in the reports of the agents, to which EL PAÍS had access, who recount how the former advisor to Minister José Luis Ábalos attended on two occasions; his wife Patricia Uriz, in another; and his brother, Joseba García, another one. Visits that, according to the armed institute, always occurred after Koldo García bought new properties, which he put in the name of his relatives to “hide” the fact that they were acquired thanks to the irregular commissions collected from the plot. Therefore, the repeated “formalization” of wills would have the objective of making clear the “ownership” of these houses, according to the UCO, which highlights that Koldo and his partner (with a daughter in common) begin to distrust the brother in question. certain moment.

“As evidenced in the previous notarial protocols, as a result of the increase in assets attributable to Koldo García and his family environment, they proceed to formalize a single-person will, the true purpose of such practice being unknown, apparently being police, which could be related to the de facto ownership of the real estate mentioned,” the researchers say. The agents highlight that, after collecting the alleged commissions, Koldo García and his relatives experienced a “notable increase” in assets: not only did they handle enormous amounts of cash, but they also acquired several properties and houses (including three in Benidorm, on the coastline). ), which Ábalos' former advisor did not put in his name to avoid suspicion.

More information

In this way, at the end of 2023, when Joseba García was still listed as the alleged front man of several assets, Koldo García called his brother and insisted that he go to the notary again: “If you die… well we have made a mess.” According to the agents, Ábalos' former advisor wanted Joseba to record “through a private document the true ownership” of one of the properties.

What's more, the UCO intercepted a conversation between Patricia Uriz and a lawyer, where she showed distrust towards her husband's brother: “The issue is that Koldo, since the house is not in his name and all this is tied together with a very fine thread , he's afraid that it will rebound and say: 'Come on, get to the fucking street, since the house is in my name and the mortgage is in my name, get to the fucking street.' Furthermore, according to the agents' insistence, Uriz tells that lawyer that Joseba “went to make a will, but she did not go to the [notario] “What they told him, and what he did was say that if something happens to him, the house is for Patricia's daughter, but he did not say who it would be for if his daughter was not there.”

In their reports, the investigators insist that the “wealth attributable to Koldo García's family environment suffers a notable increase starting in September 2020, just five months after the date on which the contracts between them took place. the commercial Business Management and Support Solutions SL [compañía epicentro de la trama], and the Public Administration”. Some agreements that were signed while Koldo García was an advisor to Ábalos. At that point, the agents emphasize: “Regarding the relationship between both [Ábalos y García]it is worth mentioning that, after they left their previous public positions, they currently continue to maintain contact, as can be seen from the corresponding operational activity. [de la Guardia Civil]”.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Analysis of the increase in assets of Koldo García and his surroundings after the awards, prepared by the UCO.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_