The one who was an advisor to former transport minister José Luis Ábalos, Koldo García, has contributed on Tuesday a battery of medical reports in the Supreme Court to warn that the calligraphy that was preparing to show for an expert agreed by the investigating judge, … It could differ significantly from the one I had four years ago, since it has since submitted to several surgical interventions in the cervical, the shoulder and the elbow, the last one, just six months ago.

As EP said and confirmed ABC in legal sources, García, accompanied by his new lawyer, Ismael Oliver, has put a specific one on the table up to 21 medical reports In order to warn the expert of a circumstance that could invalidate this test that has been voluntarily submitted since, as investigated, it could have been denied.

The ‘exam’ has extended for just over an hour in which Koldo García has been writing the words and numbers that were dictated. The objective is to contrast these notes with which they appear in the documentation provided by the businessman Víctor de Aldama, some lists of public works awards with notes on the margins with which he accuses the ministerial ex -asterial of participating in a bit of bites.

Specifically, Aldama first declared at the National Court and then in the Supreme Court that governed a kind of pre -ajudications system for which a series of companies paid a commission to guarantee the award of a public works, fundamentally sections of the road. He contributed to support the statement some tables with road sections lists in different parts of the country underlined in different colors, depending on, as they assured, whether they were preconceived or not.

That document had annotations on the margins that Aldama did not know how to specify whether they corresponded to Koldo García or even to Ábalos himself. He wielded the fact that he was in his possession as an indicator that he participated in that system and added another element to the equation, that several of the winning companies were mercantile with which he had had some kind of relationship.

He already dropped into his statement as investigated, who presumed that he was not the only person who made this type of maneuvers for the Ministry of Transportation that commanded Ábalos, given that he had awarded in those listings that he had not contacted. The investigating judge in the Supreme already written last week that these accusations, “at this time” are not “minimally contrasted.”

This Monday, Aldama contributed a document of similar characteristics that shows, again, a series of works by the General Directorate of Roads and contains margin annotations that indicate the company or the UTE to which in theory they will be granted – While ABC has contrasted since in one of those names, the construction company that appears did not even appear at the contest.

Below, in larger lyrics, appears “more one, the one you want”, in a spelling that can also be the subject of contrast to the expert that is practiced from the calligraphic test held on Tuesday.