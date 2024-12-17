He categorically denies that he gave Santos Cerdán and Carlos Moreno envelopes with money
The former advisor to the Minister of Transport José Luis Ábalos, Koldo García, has denied in his statement in the Supreme Court that he delivered, as the commissioner Víctor de Aldama said, envelopes with cash to the Secretary of Organization of the PSOE, Santos Cerdán. ..
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Koldo #declares #coincide #Aldama #Monteros #chief #staff #accused #bite
Leave a Reply