The former advisor to the Minister of Transport José Luis Ábalos, Koldo García, upon his departure from the Supreme Court Jaime Garcia

12/17/2024



Updated at 7:52 p.m.





The former advisor to the Minister of Transport José Luis Ábalos, Koldo García, has denied in his statement in the Supreme Court that he delivered, as the commissioner Víctor de Aldama said, envelopes with cash to the Secretary of Organization of the PSOE, Santos Cerdán. ..









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only