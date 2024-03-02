What a mistake to imagine villainy with a distinguished air, silky appearance, aristocratic manners. That character called Koldo García seems to come out of the universe of Ibáñez, that unclassifiable artist who made us laugh so much as children. Also when we grew up. The face and appearance of this Koldo, even if he keeps a safe distance from the bosses of the shed or puts on dark glasses, it is inevitable that he associates him with Mortadelo and FilemonRompetechos, The Bellboy Sacarino, Pepe Gotera and Otilio, and other illustrious caricatures. But they never did big business nor were they dedicated to politics, they had not been legitimized by the democratic, enthusiastic or resigned votes of the citizens convinced that they had to choose between the good and the bad, the average and the worst. What I find regrettable is that all God is full of the past of the folksy Koldo for having been this bouncer of a brothel. Are there scandalized reproaches against the gatekeepers of big companies, banks, and parliament? That as everyone knows, including babies, embody the essences of humanism, social justice, transparency, honesty, service to the people, those little things.

However, my cinephilia would have no problem recognizing the self-sacrificing and hard-working Ábalos in the movies as one of the bad guys. Always in the role of boss or privileged lieutenant. He seems like a good actor to me, seasoned, cold, in a profession full of crusty performers. He is harsh, he is arrogant, he assures that he feels as if he were dead in the face of unjust accusations and irreparably hurt and defrauded by the alleged misdeeds of his fraternal lieutenant. But his theater has a certain authority. He has a pretty badass point. He would not become solemn and say to a devious interrogator that ancient and idiotic thing: But do you know who I am, do you know who you are talking to?

I suspect that this man can become a nuclear bomb if power does not attend to his very human request of what about mine? In other words, I will become a tomb if you guarantee me that I will continue living with as much economic well-being as I achieved since my involvement in politics as a youth.

