The match in the BNXT League between The Hague Royals and Landstede Hammers was canceled at the last minute on Saturday evening. While the stands in the Zuiderpark sports campus were filling up, there appeared to be a technical problem with one of the shot clocks.
It was a disappointment for the bottom of the Eredivisie, and especially for the spectators. They were welcome again for the first time in ages now that the corona rules have been relaxed, and were able to go home without being done. The two shot clocks, which count down the 24 seconds in which the players must shoot at the basket, are important in basketball. Because only one worked, the clock was not visible to everyone on the field.
Ultimately, the ‘technical defect’ in the sports campus could not be remedied within the ultimatum of the federal referees. Thus, the Hammers players got back on the bus to Zwolle without playing (with a 0-20 legal victory), a sloppy 150 kilometers.
This is very sour, especially now that we were allowed to welcome fans again
,,A technical problem”, stated Royals chairman Mart Waterval, addressing the disappointed fans from the field. ,,Everything was tested on Friday afternoon and even Saturday afternoon the shot clocks were still on. This is very sour, especially now that we were able to welcome fans again for the first time.”
The Hague Royals is last in the BNXT League and has only won one game this season. Landstede Hammers, the 2019 national champion, occupies fourth place.
