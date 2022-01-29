It was a disappointment for the bottom of the Eredivisie, and especially for the spectators. They were welcome again for the first time in ages now that the corona rules have been relaxed, and were able to go home without being done. The two shot clocks, which count down the 24 seconds in which the players must shoot at the basket, are important in basketball. Because only one worked, the clock was not visible to everyone on the field.

Ultimately, the ‘technical defect’ in the sports campus could not be remedied within the ultimatum of the federal referees. Thus, the Hammers players got back on the bus to Zwolle without playing (with a 0-20 legal victory), a sloppy 150 kilometers.