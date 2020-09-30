Upgrade
Kolari | Kolari Municipal Council fired the mayor – accused of misconduct and negligence

September 30, 2020
in World
0

KristiinaTikkala has been the mayor of Kolari since January 2019.

In Lapland Kolari Municipal Council decided to dismiss the mayor Kristiina Tikkalan. The dismissal was voted on at a municipal council meeting on Wednesday. The decision was made by a vote of 13–8.

The dismissal of Tikkala was proposed by the municipal government, which decided on the matter last week by a vote of 4–3.

The reasons for the dismissal have been stated as negligence in official duties and inappropriate work behavior.

To Tikkala a written warning was issued on 11 June. He has denied the allegations at a written hearing in early September.

Tikkala’s employment will end after one month’s notice. He has no obligation to work during the period of notice.

Tikkala has been the mayor of Kolari since January 2019.

BTI did not reach Tikkala to comment.

.

