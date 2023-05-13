Danger lurks in “There’s Room at the Bottom”! Diego Montalbán got a gun from ‘Koky’ Reyes In a scene that continues to question the real intentions of “Charito’s” ex-husband, who has been said to be a hidden villain and an ally of Claudia Llanos. While this is happening, Francesca’s chef and husband continues to be blackmailed to sabotage ‘Noni’ and everything seems to indicate that he would take action on the matter to defend himself.

The ‘Shark’s Eye’ continues with his revenge plan against the Maldini matriarch. Recently, he dared to kidnap Diego for a few minutes and it seems that now he he will try to assassinate her the next time he crosses his path. Could it be that ‘Koky’ is meddling in this or what is he hiding behind several mysterious scenes?

#Koky #gave #gun #Diego #quotAFHSquot #revenge #Claudia #Llanos