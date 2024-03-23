Crime spares no one. Just a few days ago, Gisela Valcárcel He reported, on social networks, that he was the victim of the theft of his cell phone while he was walking through San Isidro. She showed her indignation at the situation the country is going through and called the authorities for attention. On the other hand, the stylist Koky Belaunde He was surprised when he said that he received a call from criminals from the cell phone that they took from the television presenter.

What happened to Gisela Valcárcel?

On Tuesday, March 19, 'Señito' expressed her deep indignation on her social networks after being attacked by a man on a motorcycle in the streets of San Isidro. She criticized the district municipality for failing to ensure citizen safety, despite the high taxes residents pay. The presenter shared her traumatic experience in an Instagram story, which surprised several Internet users.

Hours later, the program 'Magaly TV, la firma' showed exclusive images of the precise moment in which a criminal snatched Gisela Valcárcel's cell phone from her hands. The driver's reaction was to continue walking while she watched the motorized vehicle take her phone.

Did Koky Belaunde receive a call from Gisela's stolen cell phone?

According to Koky Belaunde, some thieves contacted him by phone to ask for money; However, he was greatly surprised when he saw that the communication came from the same cell phone that was taken from Gisela Valcárcel on a street in San Isidro, when he was taking a routine walk.

“The audacity of criminals is incredible, Well, I received a call from Gisela's cell phone and that person asked me for money. “You have to take a hard line with these people who take away what you get with honest work,” he told Trome.

What did Gisela Valcárcel say after being a victim of robbery?

Gisela Valcárcel, in a phone call with 'América Noticias', explained how his equipment was stolen and the actions he took after the incident. In addition, the former host of 'The Great Show' stressed the importance of reporting these events, regardless of whether it involves the theft of a belonging such as a cell phone or something of much more value. The renowned 'Señito' also expressed the opinion that these events should not be normalized in the country and that the authorities should take measures.

“This happens both where it happened to me, in San Isidro, (and in) San Martín de Porres, Los Olivos, Juliaca, in the north. There are places, indeed, where it does not happen, but they are very few. They run over a woman, they drag her for her cell phone, in some cases, they die and we say: 'Why did she move?', 'Why did she force herself?', 'When they rob you, don't do anything.' That day she had gone out for a walk and it happened in fractions of a second,” he said on the news.