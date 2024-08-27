All the kokumi concentrated in a bowl of ramen from Ramen-ya Hiro Ramen-ya Hiro

Is it possible for vegetables to be as appetizing as a steak? The answer is yes, and it is thanks to kokumiThis sensation of smoothness and permanence that is experienced when eating certain foods is the El Dorado that chefs and the food industry aspire to, and we tell you what it is and how you can achieve it at home.

You may have heard of the umami, a concept closely associated with the ingredients of Asian cuisine. Identified in 1908 by Japanese scientist Kikunae Ikedathis is a flavor that was added to the four that we have always known: sweet, salty, bitter and sour. Clarification is necessary because there is a tendency to confuse umami with the kokumiand no, it’s not the same.

He kokumi is the sensation of body, complexity and persistence that remains in the mouth when eating a dish or food. It includes texture, taste and aroma and comes from the Japanese word kokuIt is not a flavour, nor a condiment, but a flavour enhancer: in Japan, they have been familiar with the concept since 1990, when they discovered that adding garlic water extract to soup made the flavour more complex. Although it is a sensation shared by all cuisines, including the Mediterranean.

Interest in reducing meat consumption and increasing vegetable intake is growing for environmental and health reasons. This has sparked scientific curiosity to understand and replicate the kokumiThe goal is to make vegetables and plant-based products more palatable, while at the same time developing healthier foods whose flavor comes from the kokumi instead of adding more fat, sugar or salt.

Where is the koku

“Let’s put a fruit and a stew. Both are tasty; the difference is that when you eat the fruit the sweet taste disappears very quickly. On the other hand, with a stew it lasts much longer: that sensation of unctuousness, of fat, of long permanence in the mouth, that is the koku”, explains the Spanish woman Nabila Rodriguez Valeron. This Doctor in Gastronomic Sciences from Basque Culinary Center and the Harvard Universityis the author of a research on the koku and its potential to improve the flavor of plant-based foods.

“When something has koku The taste is rounded: my grandmother always said that a stew was better the next day, and it’s true. We have no idea what happens at the molecular level. But it is richer, more complex, the perception in the mouth is much longer and more pleasant. That is what we can translate with the sensation koku“, explains the Spanish scientist who lives in Copenhagen where she worked in the restaurant’s research and development area. Alchemist (two Michelin stars), and is now Head of Fermentation and Flavor at the start-up Nutrumami.

Chemically, this sensation is due to the presence of peptides, small chains of amino acids that are the building blocks of proteins. When a protein breaks down, it produces loose amino acids and peptides that, found in certain foods, amplify flavors.

Nabila Rodriguez Valerón, PhD in Gastronomic Sciences knows well what ‘kokumi’ is Basque Culinary Center

How does it appear? koku

Time is one of the main factors for the development of kokuand a paradigmatic example is a well-made ramen. “If you cook a chicken broth for three hours and another for fifteen hours, the material is the same, but the taste sensation will be different on the palate,” says the Japanese Hiroki Yoshiyuki which in 2012 opened the first restaurant specializing in ramen in Barcelona, Ramen Ya-Hiro.

At his restaurant, which is a landmark in the city, the broths that are the basis of the different types of ramen are cooked for fifteen hours. “We use the bones of pork or chicken, and after six hours the flavour begins to emerge, little by little.” The chef explains that in addition to time, the contribution of fat from the chicken or pork is important. During long cooking times, the fat turns into gelatin, the broth thickens and the flavor grows. koku.

How it works

In addition to time and fat, there are other processes that enhance and prolong the perception of kokumi. Fermentation breaks down foods and releases peptides that intensify flavors; curing concentrates flavors and releases them more slowly in the mouth, prolonging their persistence. Smoking is another method that imparts a deep flavor similar to that of cheeses and meats, he explains by email. Ivana Milk, Master in Food Biotechnology and Biorefinery from the Wageningen University in the Netherlands, who worked in the restaurant’s fermentation laboratory Noma in Copenhagen.

Experts in the Netherlands are looking for ways to make vegetables more appetising thanks to ‘kokumi’ Paulus van Dorsten

Milk led a workshop this year with experts in different areas of food who were asked to create appetizing and satisfying preparations from humble vegetables such as cabbage and root vegetables. The proposal, which included the collaboration of a large vegetable producer and distributor from the Netherlands, was led by Low Food, a movement that seeks to elevate Dutch gastronomy and promote sustainability, and Flevo Campus a food research centre in the city of Almere. How did the magic of kokumi work on vegetables? “Fat, salt, smoke and microorganisms were added. Especially Aspergillus oryzae and Rhizopus oligosporusthe mushrooms that are used for the koji and the tempeh respectively, which completely transformed the flavors of the vegetables,” Milk explained.

Tess Bezemer and Tamara van der Leek – two of the developers of the catering of healthy and sustainable food Join Programcreated a vegetable butter from Jerusalem artichokes “with a delicate, almost nutty and sweet flavor that is not overly salty but leaves a rich taste on the palate.” This butter is ideal for roasting vegetables, adding depth to soups and stews, or as a base for dressings. It is designed not only to replace animal fat, but to enhance both the aroma and flavor of a wide variety of dishes, the authors commented.

He Chef Max Pesch, from the restaurant Bistro Florespresented at the workshop some vegetable charcuterie creations “with a texture incredibly similar to that of Iberian ham,” said Milk. In this case, the vegetables are cooked to facilitate the incorporation of the mushrooms and eliminate any living microbes. Then, they are cultivated Aspergillus oryzae in vegetables, which are then dried, salted, smoked and aged for several weeks,” Milk explains.

The vegetable charcuterie at the Flores restaurant, which tastes like Iberian ham Paulus van Dorsten

From sushi to stew

In the world of catering, Asian cuisine establishments work with techniques and products that promote kokumi. The Japanese chef Yoshikazu Yanome from the restaurant Kaido Sushi In Valencia, with a Michelin star, he tells us some of them. “Marinating the fish in soy sauce or miso; lightly grilling the surface of the fish – salmon or mackerel – to add a touch of smokiness; using fermentation techniques on sushi ingredients to provide complex and koku. Broth is also essential in Japanese cuisine (dashi) which is used as a base for many recipes since by combining the inosinic acid of Katsuobushi (dried bonito) with the glutamic acid of kombu (algae), doubles the umami and the koku”.

Beyond oriental cuisine, “many Spanish chefs are using Japanese ingredients such as kombusoy sauce, miso, nori and Katsuobushi to incorporate kokumi “in their dishes,” says Yanone, and comments that he knows of cases that fuse the deep flavor of these ingredients in soups and sauces within Spanish cuisine. With more than 22 years of experience in Japanese cuisine, the Chef Victor Planasfrom the restaurant Kensei In Tenerife, he points out that in our Mediterranean cuisine the kokumi It is found naturally in garlic, yeast, aged cheeses, sausages, Serrano ham, beer, and well-reduced broths.

To incorporate this sensation into daily cooking, the chef encourages “using ingredients that encourage kokumiand cook slowly and gently, focusing on the product and patience.” “For example, if you let a stew with garlic, onion, tomato sauce, beef and broth reduce for an hour, it will be fine, but if you let it simmer for several hours, it becomes richer.”

When you don’t have that much time to cook, you can use tricks that add depth of flavour, such as a spoonful of Marmite – a paste made from yeast extract – soy sauce or miso. The chef also encourages experimenting with shio-kojibuying koji dry and adding sea salt and water to create a paste which is kept in the refrigerator and is ideal for marinating or adding flavor to sauces.

More flavor

Nabila Rodriguez Valerón mentions that heat, through the Maillard reaction, acts as an activator of the kokumi. This process generates the toasted color in roast meat and bread, and contributes to the development of complex flavors and aromas, enriching the sensory experience. Because in the end the kokumi It is a sensation that is distinguished in foods that have been modified through processes – aged, cured, slowly cooked, smoked, fermented, marinated – but not in all cases do they generate that sensation.

At a scientific level it has been proven that the peptides responsible for kokumi They are present in fermented products such as sourdough bread, fish sauce and shrimp paste, although it is not yet known whether they are in kefir, yogurt or chocolate, which according to the researcher has all the credentials. Nor has their presence been determined in foods such as kimchi or sauerkraut, where the predominant acidity seems to rule out these peptides.

Has any magic powder been invented yet that enhances the kokumi? Not yet. Research is currently focused on developing peptides that act as flavour enhancers, something like monosodium glutamate that can be added in powder form to give flavour. umami. For now, we have glutathione, the first peptide identified as responsible for that sensation and which is present in garlic. In the United States, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has given the go-ahead to another, a tripeptide; the only problem is that synthesizing these little magical flavors is still very expensive and can only be done in laboratories. But with all these clues you can give life to your stews, vegetables and meats with natural products and easy and accessible tricks. Let’s go for it! kokumi.

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook either Youtube.