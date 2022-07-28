The developer Hikotel and publishers Phoenixx And Gotcha Gotcha Games have announced that the 2D plaftorm Kokoro Clover Season 1 will be published on August 4th on PC Street Steam And Nintendo Switch at a price of € 18.99.

This Season 1 contains 12 playable episodes in which we will go through levels full of robot enemies, mini-games, choreography and bosses. At the same time, a dedicated trailer was also released, which we leave you below wishing you good viewing.

Source: Phoenixx, Gotcha Gotcha Games Street Gematsu

