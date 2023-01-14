Former Spartak head coach Carrera called Kokorin the strongest Russian footballer

Former Spartak head coach Massimo Carrera spoke about the performances of the Russian striker of the Cypriot Aris Alexander Kokorin. His words lead “RB Sport”.

“Alexander Kokorin is the strongest Russian footballer I have ever seen. He has insane qualities, ”said the specialist. At the same time, he noted that the striker’s skills were not enough to successfully play for Fiorentina. The coach explained this by the high level of Italian teams.

Earlier it became known that Kokorin was included in the symbolic team of the best players in the first round of the Cyprus Football Championship. The list of players was compiled by the Association of Sports Journalists of the country. Athletes were included in the team for outstanding merit.

Kokorin stands for Aris on loan. The 31-year-old belongs to Italian side Fiorentina. In 12 matches of the current championship of Cyprus, the Russian scored four goals. The forward is also known for his performances with Zenit, Spartak, Dynamo Moscow and the Russian national team.