Honorary President of the RFU Vyacheslav Koloskov called Alexander Kokorin a legend of scandals

Honorary President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Vyacheslav Koloskov shared his opinion about the forward of the Cypriot “Aris” Alexander Kokorin. His words lead RIA News.

Koloskov said that Kokorin was never a legendary football player and called him a legend of scandals. “He was a promising guy all the time. Everyone noted his natural talent, which did not manifest itself anywhere except in Cyprus. There, his talent can be used, because there are no players of this level, ”he said.

On May 21, Kokorin became the champion of Cyprus as part of Aris. Previously, he was recognized as the best player of the tournament in the 2022/2023 season by the Cyprus Footballers Association.

Kokorin has been playing for Aris on loan since August 2022. The rights to the player belong to the Italian Fiorentina. In the 2022/2023 season, he made 29 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists. The forward is also known for his performances for Zenit, Spartak, Dynamo Moscow and the Russian national team.