Russian footballers Aleksandr Kokorin and Aleksey Miranchuk, playing in the Italian Serie A, lost their transfer value. It is reported by Transfermarkt.de…

Fiorentina forward Kokorin has lost 1.5 million euros since June. Now its cost is estimated at 2 million euros. Midfielder “Atalanta” Miranchuk in October was estimated at 13.5 million euros. Now that figure is less than 2.5 million.

Miranchuk has played 12 matches for the Bergamo club in all tournaments this season. The 26-year-old Russian scored one goal and made two assists.

On account of the 30-year-old Kokorin five matches for Fiorentina this season. The Russian forward was not marked with effective actions. Atalanta are in fourth place in the Italian championship. “Violets” occupy the seventh line.

On December 6, it was reported that Fiorentina would prematurely terminate the contract with Kokorin, which is valid until 2024, if it cannot send the player on loan to another team. It was noted that a number of Russian clubs are interested in the player.