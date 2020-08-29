Spartak striker Alexander Kokorin again missed the team’s bid for the Russian Premier League (RPL) match. The list of players is available in Twitter club.

In the match of the sixth round of the RPL, which will take place on August 29, Spartak will play against Arsenal Tula. Kokorin is not even on the reserve list.

At the same time, on August 20, the red and white announced that they were counting on the forward’s early debut. Spartak’s public relations director Anton Fetisov denied information that the striker had been eliminated due to injury until mid-September.

Kokorin’s injury became known on August 9. The footballer was injured in training before the RPL first round match against Sochi.

The forward moved to Spartak on 2 August. He signed a 3 plus 1 contract. According to media reports, the footballer will earn three million euros a year. After five rounds of RPL “Spartak” is in second place with 11 points.