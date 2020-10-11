Weightlifter Mikhail Koklyaev shared his expectations of the upcoming fight between Russian boxer Murat Gassiev and American Kevin Johnson. Video message on Sunday, October 11, published REN TV…

Koklyaev remembered Johnson’s advice to Gassiev to stock up on drugs and advised the American to do the same.

“I also advise you to take more Vaseline with you for personal use, because there will be a lot of blows from Gassiev, and Vaseline will come in handy in this matter,” he said.

Koklyaev also expressed confidence that the Russian will become the winner of the fight.

“According to my forecasts, Marat has enough skill, experience, and fizukhi now. Murat Gassiev’s victory will be greater due to the fact that he is sporting hungry in the ring, in victories. Therefore, we are rooting for Murat Gassiev. We will win, ”the weightlifter said.

Earlier on Sunday, Johnson suggested that Gassiev “stock up on drugs” ahead of their October 31 fight.

On the same day, Gassiev said that he was preparing for the fight in a good mood. He added that he was “hungry for victory.”

On October 8, the Russian said that he positively assesses his condition before returning to the ring. He noted that his hiatus in sports was prolonged, he had not performed for more than two years.

Gassiev will make his heavyweight debut on October 31st. He will compete for the WBA International title with former world title challenger, American Kevin Johnson. The fight will take place in Sochi, the line-up and main card are now being formed.