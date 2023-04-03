Kokkola’s murder suspicion | Bystanders were also in danger – This is now known about the Kokkola shooting

One person died in a shooting in Kokkola on Sunday. The incident is being investigated as a murder.

I’m cooking A person was shot dead from a car on Tullikamarinkatu on Sunday afternoon. The shooting incident also endangered bystanders, says the Ostrobothnia police on Monday.

However, none of the bystanders were injured in the shooting incident. Several shots were fired at the scene, the police said on Sunday.

Attempts were made to revive the victim at the scene, but he died from his injuries.

The suspect immediately left the scene, but the police arrested him later that day.

On Sunday, the police arrested a total of two people, whom they caught with the help of their own information acquisition and operations. A decision will be made in the coming days on the possible request for the detention of the persons.

What happened is being preliminarily investigated as a murder. The crime title can change during the preliminary investigation. On Monday, the police continued the technical investigation and interviewed witnesses.