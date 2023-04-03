Monday, April 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kokkola’s murder suspicion | Bystanders were also in danger – This is now known about the Kokkola shooting

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Kokkola’s murder suspicion | Bystanders were also in danger – This is now known about the Kokkola shooting

Homeland|Kokkola’s suspicion of murder

One person died in a shooting in Kokkola on Sunday. The incident is being investigated as a murder.

I’m cooking A person was shot dead from a car on Tullikamarinkatu on Sunday afternoon. The shooting incident also endangered bystanders, says the Ostrobothnia police on Monday.

Read more: Police: A person was shot to death from a car, it is being investigated as a murder

However, none of the bystanders were injured in the shooting incident. Several shots were fired at the scene, the police said on Sunday.

Attempts were made to revive the victim at the scene, but he died from his injuries.

The suspect immediately left the scene, but the police arrested him later that day.

On Sunday, the police arrested a total of two people, whom they caught with the help of their own information acquisition and operations. A decision will be made in the coming days on the possible request for the detention of the persons.

See also  Turkey | Turkish President Erdoğan once again accused the Nordic countries of being "hotbeds of terrorism"

What happened is being preliminarily investigated as a murder. The crime title can change during the preliminary investigation. On Monday, the police continued the technical investigation and interviewed witnesses.

#Kokkolas #murder #suspicion #Bystanders #danger #Kokkola #shooting

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
FC Barcelona: injured and sanctioned to face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey match

FC Barcelona: injured and sanctioned to face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey match

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result