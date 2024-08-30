Kokkola | The theologian talks in Kokkola about how he “refused to be gay” – “I’m surprised,” says the psychologist

Kokkola|According to a psychologist familiar with the diversity of sexuality, the church should not support the message that a certain type of sexual orientation is wrong.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Kyrkhelg event takes place in Kokkola in September. The theologian Ray Baker says in his program number that he “denied his homosexual desires”. Baker’s speech has sparked debate on social media. In the opinion of parish priest Per Stenberg, it is important to bring out such experiences. “I’m surprised that such a message is being supported by the church,” says the psychologist.

In Kokkola at the Kyrkhelg event in September, a theologian who “denied his homosexuality” and found love with a woman will speak.

Kyrkhelg is a Swedish-language Christian event with a few thousand participants every year. One of the organizing parties is the Swedish congregation of Kokkola, but revival movements are also involved in the event.

One of the event’s speakers this year is a theologian Ray Bakerwho talks about his experience with homosexuality in the program issue Hårve jag inte är gay trots att jag gillar Killar i.e. in Finnish Why I’m not gay even though I like men.

Baker has said that he refused his “homosexual desires”, after which he ended up marrying his wife. He has also written a book on the subject.

The issue has sparked a lot of discussion on social media. In the comment fields, the case has even been called spiritual violence.

The organizing committee chairman and parish priest of Luoto Max-Olav Lassila says that the Kyrkhelg event deals with current issues from the perspective of faith.

“Difficult things too. Questions that can be controversial.”

This year, the theme of the event is “Follow me”, and in connection with it, questions related to Christian identity will be discussed, among other things. According to Lassila, Baker will speak at the event, as he has struggled with his own identity and issues related to homosexuality.

According to Lassila, Baker’s story is an example of how a person can live a Christian life despite their sexual desires. He thinks that Baker’s story could be valuable for those who are wondering about their own sexuality.

“God loves us all as we are. But that doesn’t mean that everything we do is His will,” says Lassila.

Lassila states that according to her belief, marriage is a matter between a man and a woman. He interprets it to also mean that the “gift of sexuality” is created only for such connections: between a married man and a woman.

I’m cooking vicar of the Swedish parish Per Stenberg in my opinion, bringing out such experiences is also important. For him, Baker’s story offers an “alternative” to those struggling with their sexuality.

“When it comes to internal conflicts, it can be good to hear about different options and ways forward, so that you can choose your own path.”

Stenberg states that there are different perceptions of homosexuality in society and the church. According to him, the organizing parties mainly represent “conservative views”.

According to Stenberg, Baker’s story can be of help and hope for some. He emphasizes that Baker’s story is only a small part of the whole of the Kyrkhelg incident. According to him, Baker is not an advocate of recovery treatments.

“ “I am surprised that such a message is being supported by the church.”

Sexuality a psychologist familiar with diversity Jari Aho considers the incident sad. The setting reminds him of the discussions about reintegration treatments and the idea that with faith or treatment one could become different.

“I am surprised that such a message is being supported by the church.”

Aho points out that the minority stress experienced by rainbow people is increased by both discrimination and the resulting fear, shame and identity concealment. Minority stress increases the risk of suicide.

The church is committed to promoting equality and equality, Aho reminds. In his opinion, it is contradictory to emphasize the message that a certain kind of sexual orientation is wrong.

Aho does not swallow the idea that Baker’s experience could serve as some kind of alternative for others struggling with their sexuality.

“So the alternative is that you’re not yourself?”