Thursday, January 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kokkola | The fire caused extensive damage to the terraced house

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Kokkola | The fire caused extensive damage to the terraced house

The fire did not cause any injuries. Residents were present in two of the apartments when the fire broke out.

Fire caused extensive damage to a terraced house in Kokkola in Central Ostrobothnia on Thursday. The fire destroyed the roof of the three-apartment building, in addition to which the extinguishing water and smoke caused damage.

The rescue service was alerted about the fire on Öjantie at around 2 p.m. When the fire brigade got to the scene, the flames were shooting from the roof of the approximately 400 square meter building.

The fire did not cause any injuries. Residents were present in two of the apartments when the fire broke out.

The fire marshal on duty told STT early in the evening that there was still no idea of ​​the cause of the fire or the exact location. Clearing the traces of the fire was expected to continue well into Thursday evening.

See also  Ice hockey | HIFK shone in front of a full home crowd

The fire was not in danger of spreading to other buildings.

#Kokkola #fire #caused #extensive #damage #terraced #house

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Car incentives 2024, funds for petrol models already halved | FormulaPassion.it

Car incentives 2024, funds for petrol models already halved | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result