Kokkola | The fire caused extensive damage to the terraced house

The fire did not cause any injuries. Residents were present in two of the apartments when the fire broke out.

Fire caused extensive damage to a terraced house in Kokkola in Central Ostrobothnia on Thursday. The fire destroyed the roof of the three-apartment building, in addition to which the extinguishing water and smoke caused damage.

The rescue service was alerted about the fire on Öjantie at around 2 p.m. When the fire brigade got to the scene, the flames were shooting from the roof of the approximately 400 square meter building.

The fire marshal on duty told STT early in the evening that there was still no idea of ​​the cause of the fire or the exact location. Clearing the traces of the fire was expected to continue well into Thursday evening.

The fire was not in danger of spreading to other buildings.