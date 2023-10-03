Kokkola | The car crashed into a tree near the city center, at least one person was injured

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

At least one person was injured in a drive-by near the center of Kokkola early on Tuesday, according to the Central Ostrobothnia rescue service.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the car driver had hit a tree on Antti Chydenius street. There were three people on board, at least one of whom went to the hospital immediately after the accident. None of the persons were seriously injured.

The alarm came at 3.45 am.

The accident did not pose a danger to bystanders or other traffic. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.