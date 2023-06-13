Kokkola shooting | A man shot a bystander in the head from a car: Life for the shooter, 10 years for the driver

A bystander died when the shooter fired a revolver at a man he thought was an enemy.

Ostrobothnia On Tuesday, the district court sentenced a man who shot a bystander in the head with a revolver from a car in April in Kokkola to life imprisonment.

The court stated that Called by Valdemar Långström killed a man who was standing in the yard of an apartment building deliberately, plannedly and with steady deliberation. Långström, who was sitting in the co-driver’s seat of the car, fired two shots through the left rear window of the car at a group of Roma people, who he thought were his enemies.

According to the court, it didn’t matter that an unintended shot from inside the car hit the wrong person, i.e. the grandfather, who was outside with his grandchildren. Instead, it was important that the perpetrator viewed the act with acceptance or at least with indifference.

According to the court, the act was also murder because it was aimed at an unsuspecting victim who had given no reason for the act and had no chance to escape or defend himself.

Långström’s driver Pasi Petteri Pakkasvirta received a ten-year sentence for, among other things, aiding and abetting murder. So he got away with considerably less, as the prosecutor demanded a life sentence for him as well.

The news is being completed.