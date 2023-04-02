Monday, April 3, 2023
Kokkola | Police: A person was shot to death from a car, it is being investigated as a murder

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2023
Attempts were made to revive the victim at the scene, but he died from his injuries.

Man was shot to death from a car in the center of Kokkola on Sunday afternoon, Central Ostrobothnia police say in their press release.

The suspect immediately left the scene but is now in police custody.

The police have arrested two people who were caught with the help of the police’s own information acquisition and operations.

The police are initially investigating the incident as a murder. The crime title can change during the preliminary investigation.

The shooting happened on Sunday a little before five o’clock in the afternoon on Tullikamarinkatu.

