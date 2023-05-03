Kokkola | A truck and two cars crashed – Bystanders helped two out of the burning car

There was a three-vehicle crash on Highway 28 on Wednesday afternoon. One car caught fire and the occupants were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Lumber truck and two passenger cars crashed on highway 28 in Kokkola on Wednesday afternoon. At the time of the accident, there was a driver in the truck, another person was a driver, and the third person had one passenger in addition to the driver.

The rescue service does not comment in more detail on the causes that led to the accident or how the chain of accidents progressed.

As a result of the collision, one of the cars caught fire, says the fire marshal on duty Joonas Nuolioja. There were two people inside the car. When the rescue service arrived, bystanders had helped them out. The occupants of the car were taken to further treatment by ambulance. Noolioja would not comment further on the severity of their injuries.

There was no cargo in the truck at the time of the accident. The driver of the truck and the driver of the other car left the scene on their own.

Nuolioja does not comment on the age, gender or place of residence of those involved in the accident. He also does not assess the speeds of the vehicles at the time of the accident.

Accident it happened after two in the afternoon at Peitso. Due to the force of the collision, the truck partially drifted into a ditch. The cars got stuck on the road and they both had to be moved. Traffic was blocked at the scene of the accident for about an hour.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.