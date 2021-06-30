Atlético arrived at this European Championship with more players than at any other edition. Seven rojiblancos Of those that the league champion boasts, although reaching the quarterfinals, the joys have gone from more to less. Koke is the only indisputable of the seven and will be in the next round, just like his partner Marcos Llorente, Carrasco and Trippier. These three count intermittently to their coaches. Lemar, Vrsaljko and João Félix have said goodbye of the tournament and have barely been able to show off.

Koke: four games, 323 ‘, classified

The captain is the only Atlético footballer who has started in all four games. Together with Rodrigo or Busquets and Pedri, he has formed a triangle in the center of the field that, except for Poland, has governed all the games. Against Sweden, Koke was the most prominent of Spain, especially in the first half, and against Slovakia he caused a penalty. Against Croatia, he had a very clear chance to break the 0-0, heads up, but failed. He was substituted with 1-3 in favor and he left the field asking his teammates for a head. Maximum delivery, balance and a 91% success rate in the pass.

Marcos Llorente: two games, 180 ‘

Several of the most heated debates of the National Team revolve around Llorente. In the first two games, it was the right back and, although he complied, he seemed misplaced. Against Slovakia, Azpilicueta took his place and the rojiblanco did not play for a minute. The same happened against Croatia. One of the most decisive footballers of LaLiga does not find a place with Luis Enrique in any of the lines despite its versatility.

Trippier: two games, 180 ‘, classified

A peculiar Eurocup for Trippier. In the debut against Croatia he started, but on the left side, sharing lane precisely with Vrsaljko. Southgate highly appreciated the reliability of his player: “People continue to see the Tottenham boy and not the defensive animal who plays for Atlético.” However, in the other two games of the group he left the rojiblanco on the bench. For the second round, with a system change, the coach had Trippier as the right lane. He played a lot in the opposite field and gave the scare when he seemed to have been injured.

Vrsaljko: two games, 180 ‘, eliminated

He was a starter in the first two games. Quite wrong with the ball in the first, against England, and more sober against the Czech Republic, although he showed a very little daring version. Dalic decided on a change for the third game and Juranovic became the Croatian right-back. Not even when he was substituted against Spain did Sime enter, as his team was desperate for the comeback. It has not been reinforced.

Carrasco: three games, 139 ‘, classified

Of more less also. He was the starting left winger in the first two games, taking advantage of Eden Hazard’s absence in the eleven. Very plugged against Russia, He was even the soccer player with the most dribbles on the first day. Against Denmark he was already more wrong, like the rest of the team, and was substituted in the 59th minute. In the last game he stayed on the bench and for the second round he lost his place and did not enter the field until 87 ‘. He had two good deeds to seek the sentence and failed. Nevertheless, It belongs to Roberto Martínez’s trusted men and can return to eleven against Italy.

João Félix: one game, 35 ‘, eliminated

Unpublished in the first phase, against Germany he did not even sit on the bench due to muscle discomfort in his thigh. It did not enter into Santos’ plans until the second half of the match against Belgium, in search of the comeback. He entered 55 ‘and was seen to be participatory, despite inactivity. He called for the ball, connected, made three shots … Eurocup of sad memories, From which he leaves with his ankle very touched and headed to the operating room.

Lemar: one game, 3 ‘, eliminated

Physical discomfort has complicated his situation in the Eurocup. Before starting he had options to enter the center of the field with Kanté and Pogba, but finally Rabiot and Tolisso took advantage. Against Hungary entered in the 87th minute, with time to give only five passes. On Thursday 24, above, he suffered a blow in training that left him touched.