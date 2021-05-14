Atlético plays LaLiga in the two remaining finals, the first on Sunday, in 48 hours. That is why Simeone, looking for his squad to disconnect for a day, gave his players free today. Atlético exercised yesterday and will do so tomorrow but today. Well, in some cases. Because Simeone got a group of ‘disobedient’ players, players who, despite having the day off, without the obligation to go to the Hill, they were, as Belén Sánchez told Gamers, The sixth. The first, the captain, of course, Koke.

Just completed the 500 games with the red and white shirt and in hand the possibility of overcoming a record of fifty years, the 553 games with Atleti that Adelardo played, a great reference, icon of the club and owner since the 70s of that number that seemed impossible to match or beat. Even Koke. Pues Koke was precisely the first that this morning of free day took his car and went to the Cerro del Espino to do work on his own with his head in the game against Osasuna on Sunday (18:30). It is vital. He was not alone.

Vrsaljko, Felipe …

Companions like Saúl, fourth captain, Marcos Llorente, one of the proper names of the season, Felipe or Vrsaljko They also went to the rojiblancas facilities in Cerro del Espino to exercise. The toughness of the match, the immensity of the goal, being league champions, requires it. They just want to rest by working more. They are very little.