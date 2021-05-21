The first time the rojiblanca donned to defend it on the pitch, Koke (Madrid, 1992) was eight years old. It was four since Atlético had won the double but that, despite being recent, was already an old story. Koke began his path in the club from the depths, Infantiles, and in his darkest years, relegation to Second, return, Intertotos, Champions always on TV, from others, always from others. The boy who once asked Torres for a photo after training has long since become a man. Tomorrow he can fulfill a dream: lift the league title as captain of Atlético.

Koke has been to seven celebrations (the Europa League of 2012 and 2018; the European Super Cup in 2012 and 2018 and Spain 2014; the Copa del Rey 2013; and the League 2014) but he never wielded the trophy to raise it alone on the air. He was third captain. Ahead two brothers, Gabi and Godín. It was the last who passed the witness of the bracelet to him when he left, in the summer of 2019, after having lifted in Tallinn, the European Super Cup won against Madrid, his only title as first captain after the departure of Gabi. Three years later, Koke can fulfill the dream of raising LaLiga. If he does, he will also equal Godín as the player with the most titles in his record in Atlético’s recent history: eight (Adelardo won 10). A dream. His is a life dedicated to Atleti. His body knows no other shirt, other colors.

Record to record

Koke lives this season surrounded by numbers that explain his importance not only in the Cholo team, but also in the club. Captain and beacon, always the one who runs the most, the one who wears the most, the footballer who season after season is on the podium of the field players with the most minutes (This is the second, after Savic, with 3,598 ‘; it was the third last, with 3,526’, behind Saúl and Thomas), already exceeding a figure that seems unattainable for everyone else, so many who were before, the 500 games with the red and white. He is 28 years old and already exceeds it (501). More than him, only that legend, Adelardo Rodríguez, played 553 in 17 seasons at Atlético. A 45-year-old record that Koke could hit next season. The one who was closest, before, was Tomás Reñones, with 483.

Eurocup

If when he plays it can not be noticed, it is and is like a lung that rises, up and down, oxygenates everything in each breath, as automatic, ay del Cholo when he has been absent. Atleti gets stuck, Atleti suffocates, Atleti does not win. He had lost his place in La Roja two seasons ago, but this one Luis Enrique has called him again. You also already know that life with Koke is the best life. And Spain this summer is playing a European Championship. Koke dreams of playing it with this League, which would be his second, in the record. He always trusted it, even when the shadows came this season.

Because despite rojiblanco’s overwhelming start, the first record lap, the soft mattress with Barça and Madrid began to unravel. And the defeat against Athletic came and it seemed that everything achieved would be like the attempt to catch a wave in the fist of the hand: when it opens, it is gone, there is nothing. And, suddenly, a harangue on the networks went viral. “We are the put… Atleti and we are going to win this League. We take things out when we have it most difficult. The easier the worse. We are going to win this League, nobody believes in us and that is when we do things best”. It was Koke’s voice, in a private message that jumped from mobile to mobile until they were all filled. A month later, that captain’s word is about to come true. 24 years, 11 ounces and 25 days after that unforgettable double.