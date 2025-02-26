Pedro Contrerasalso known as Koke Contrerashe is a former professional soccer player formed in the lower categories of the real Madrid. His debut would come in the Ray Vallecanoteam where he militated as a loan. After passing through Vallecas, he returns to Real Madrid, where in two years he fails to have prominence. In the 1999-2000 season for Málaga CFwhere it becomes a fundamental piece, reaching a Historical classification in the UEFA Cupmarking one of the golden times of the club. In that same season he debuts with the Spanish team.

The Madrid landed in the Verdiblanco team in June 2003starring one Funny negotiation with the president of Real Betis, Manuel Ruiz de Lopera, which counts in the podcast of ‘offsiders’. During the last conversations prior to the signing of the contract, Koke asks the president of Betis: “Do you want to win Seville?”. That same market, Sevilla FC had signed Darío Silva, an old Koke’s old acquaintance in his stage at Real Madrid. As Koke states: “Training did not score goals, so notice how the derbies are going to be”at that time, Lopera put another year on the contract on the table.

During his stay in Seville, Koke contributed to the best seasons in Europe of the Verdiblanco team; achieving the classification to Champions League and lifting the Copa del Rey at the Vicente Calderón stadium. After four years in Heliopolis, he leaves on loan to Cádizwhere it manages to ascend to the highest national category. Despite having first level offers, decides to hang the gloves and join the Málaga coaching staff as goalkeeper coach.

In a part of the interview, he mentions his anecdote with Hugo, Lopera’s pet. The exporter had a Husky, a dog of the same race as that of President Verdiblanco. When asked Lopera about the pet, he himself, he sent Hugo to the office so that Koke knew him.









