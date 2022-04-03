Koke has turned the odometer upside down. His sacrifice for the team in this prodigious cholista decade has been total and the brutal wear and tear on him. During the crisis of the game and results of this season, in some mattress gossips Koke was pointed out as one of the culprits. They said that if he asked for a lot of balls, that if they didn’t give him the legs, that if he couldn’t play as a pivot in front of the defense… Simeone kept him in eleven and maintained the confidence that he gave him since he arrived. And Koke was Koke again at Old Trafford and in his Vallecas he went out again and gave his Atleti the victory against Rayito.

Koke has turned the odometer, but he is an all-rounder of modern football, an all-rounder that has a diesel engine to play the industrial football that Cholo demands and with a hybrid engine to perform in the style of touch and possession proposed by Luis Enrique in the selection. With Spain he must run less backwards and more in the opposite field and his game shines more. With Atleti too he sacrifices himself for him and for all his companions, but for the low block and in the intensive withdrawal. Koke performs in work overalls and a tuxedo. And he always wants to win. He has football left for a Champions League and a World Cup. Koke says that In the Premier there is no team like Atleti. And that knows Guardiola. And she worries him.