Orkun Kökcü makes the final switch from Feyenoord to Benfica. Both clubs have that on Saturday announced, after the transfer had been in the air for several days. Feyenoord initially earns 25 million euros from the transfer, including bonuses, that amount can rise to 30 million euros. Kökcü signs a five-year contract with the national champions of Portugal.

Kökcü, who played a total of 173 games for Feyenoord, was one of the most important players of Feyenoord last season as captain and playmaker, which won the national championship for the sixteenth time this year. The 22-year-old midfielder, who comes from Feyenoord’s youth academy, has also played 20 international matches for Turkey. In Portugal, he is seen as the successor to Enzo Fernandez, who went from Benfica to Chelsea last winter.

At Benfica, Kökcü will once again become a teammate of Fredrik Aursnes, who already switched from Feyenoord to the Portuguese last year. In addition, he will be part of the team of Roger Schmidt, who was head coach of PSV from 2020 to 2022. Former Ajax player David Neres also plays for Benfica.

If Feyenoord actually receives (part of) the agreed bonuses, the switch from Kökcü to Benfica means a record transfer for Feyenoord. The transfer amount is still as high as that for Luis Sinisterra. The Colombian attacker left for Leeds United for 25 million euros last season.