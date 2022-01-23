Orkun Kökçü said he was ‘completely happy’ with his performance against NEC (1-4). Feyenoord’s number 10 scored the equalizer from the spot and gave the Rotterdam team the lead in the second half with a nice shot from distance.











,,I often get into such positions, but if I’m going to shoot every ball I don’t keep an overview,” explains Kökçü. ESPN. ,,I often do it in training. I have it in me and actually I should do it more often in the competition. I think I’m going too far into creating something.”

The Turkish international was also satisfied with the penalty used. ,,Last year I didn’t really want to take penalties, not even in training. But now I thought: ‘to have a big shit’, and I have to have confidence in my kick,” said Kökçü, who was happy that he could correct his mistake when conceding the goal.

© ANP



Feyenoord coach Arne Slot was satisfied with the resilience of his team, but he was sad to see the early deficit in the first half. ,,It was a very bad first half for us", said Slot. ,,I am happy with the number of chances we create against a defensive team. But I was dissatisfied with the number of counter opportunities we gave away. We don't lose anything, but we do create plenty of opportunities again. The pressure was also excellent throughout the game."

downer

Defender Lutsharel Geertruida was suddenly injured in the second half. ,,I don’t know how serious it is, but it is a downer that he falls,’ says Slot. ,,I hope it’s not too bad, because he is an important player. I have five experienced defenders, one of whom is already ill.”

A positive point of the match was the performance of Jahanbakhsh, who created many chances and scored a goal as a right winger. ,,I work hard every day, and I know that if I do my best, the result will come. I was a bit unlucky before this, but today it was okay,” says the Iranian. “I feel good, but I expect more from myself.”

© ANP



Slot was also relieved that it went well for the attacker. ,,He gave a lot of good passes, earned a penalty and scored a goal. So he's done what he's good at, but he hasn't had his best six months. I can see that things are going better now than a few months ago."

