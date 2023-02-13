We all know how Hideo Kojima has been working on the sequel to for a while now Death Stranding and it is certainly no secret that the game designer is generally very attentive to details in his works which usually turn out to be with few or no flaws at all. A choice that seems to have been of great value for Hideo Kojima this time are certainly the cast members, it seems that Elle Fanning in particular has a role that the producer has sewn especially for her and that would have been rewritten in case the actress had refused. Luckily that didn’t happen and work on the game is now proceeding as planned.

As with all Hideo Kojima titles too Death Stranding 2 at the moment it is surrounded by an aura of mystery; the information on the plot is very little and the role that Elle Fenning will play is completely unknown, we only know that she will probably prove to be a key character in the plot of the game. Among the missing information in our possession at the moment there is certainly also the release day of the sequel which has not yet been officially communicated but for now it is enough for us to know that, according to Hideo Kojima, this time too we will be amazed by the news it will bring in the gaming world.