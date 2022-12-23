With the announcement of multiple Silent Hill projects, many are wondering if the series of Metal Gear will have such a positive future. Specifically, fans want Hideo Kojima to take over ownership once again. However, it appears that this will not be the case.

In a recent interview with IGN, Hideo Kojima confirmed that he has no intention of working with any property that is not original to Kojima Productions.. This doesn’t just mean Metal Gear is out of the director’s mind, but Silent Hill or any other game. This was what he commented:

“Kojima Productions is not publicly traded, so I have no goal of constantly growing the company. I just want to leave a job well done, and that’s the stance I take while making video games, although I also consider doing other types of visual projects. We are going to maintain the position of our own IPs and not work with the intellectual properties of others”.

Remember that after the launch of Metal Gear Solid V, the relationship between Hideo Kojima and Konami was destroyed, so it is possible that the director had already decided never to work with this company again. In related topics, Kojima reveals why he decided to work with Xbox. Similarly, Death Stranding 2 It won’t be a traditional sequel.

Editor’s Note:

The conflict with Konami may not be responsible for this decision. Kojima is a director who is constantly innovating, so being tied to certain concepts and ideas might not be to his liking.

Via: IGN