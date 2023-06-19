Following the announcement, which arrived in 2019, of the Death Strading moviewe no longer had much news about it, especially regarding Kojima’s contribution to production.

Hideo Kojimathe father of Death Strading but also of the Metal Gear Solid saga, has published a tweet where clarifies its role in the making of the film adaptation of his most recent success.

“Just to be clear, I am deeply involved in the production, supervision, storyline, look, design and content of the DS film adaptation, just not directing.”

This is the text of the above tweets. When you decide to make a live-action transposition of a product born for other platforms, such as video games, the contribution of the creator can be fundamental.

Neil Druckmann had a prominent role in the making of The Last of Us TV series, permitting fidelity and consistency with the original titles. Also Eiichirō Oda is participating in the realization of the awaited live-action of One Piece.



It is certainly astonishing that a figure like Hideo Kojima does not hold the role of director of his own work: there are many fans who have commented with regret on this statement.

Currently we don’t have much information regarding the Death Strading film, except that we don’t have to raise our expectations excessively due to a budget defined as “modest”.