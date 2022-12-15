Death Strandingthe famous video game Hideo Kojima, has several interesting news. On the one hand, it was announced that a sequel will arrive for PlayStation 5, and on the other, the most exciting thing is that it will have a live action movie.

Deadline released the first details about the film, this will be produced by Hammerstone Studios and the executive direction will be in charge of Alex Lebovici, the executive producer of Barbarian. However, he will not have absolute power, in fact Kojima Productions and Allan Ungar will also have direct involvement.

Though, It is still early to have details about who will be the writer or the director. However, it was highlighted that everything started to flow in a precise way, so perhaps we will have more details soon.

For his part, Hideo Kojima expressed his excitement before the film:

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios. This is a pivotal moment for the franchise, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with them to bring Death Stranding to the big screen.”

Secondly, Lebovici already clarified the objectives that the adaptation will have and it seems that we can expect several things about it:

“We are delighted and honored to have the opportunity to partner with the brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima on his first film adaptation. Unlike other big-budget video game adaptations, this one will be something much more intimate and grounded. Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This movie will be a real ‘Hideo Kojima’. production.”

What will the Death Stranding movie be about?

It was mentioned that the movie will not exactly adapt the story of the video game. It seems that rather the project will try to propose a broader world, which implies developing more elements – such as other characters.

Because of this, the interpreters we saw in the video game might not appear in the movie. Death Stranding.

