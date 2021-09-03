Hideo kojima He’s a pretty creative developer, and sometimes that same creativity can be seen in some weird ideas. Wow, the whole concept of Death stranding It is something that has never been seen before in the industry. The Japanese creative continues to have many ideas for his future projects, and one of them involved Mads mikkelsen in another game.

The actor has already participated in Death stranding, but he seems to have a very good personal relationship with Kojima. The Japanese developer at some point introduced him to the idea of ​​a game called “MADS MAX “, and Mikkelsen he thought it was a joke because of the name. Well, Kojima I wasn’t kidding.

“I have a lot of ideas that I would like to realize with Mads as the protagonist. I explained one of them to Mads once. He listened to me carefully, but when I told him the title, his face cracked. He thought he was joking. I was serious. The tentative title was ‘MADS MAX.’

Unfortunately, it seems that MADS MAX will never see the light of day, but it is certainly interesting to know that Kojima has several ideas that involve Mads. Maybe the actor will star in the next game of Kojima?

Via: Hideo kojima