On his 60th birthday, Hideo Kojima is celebrating by telling fans that he has no plans to retire and that he plans to “create things” for the rest of his life. August 24, 2023 marks the 60th birthday of the director of Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima. Addressing fans on Twitter, the developer writes:

“On August 24, I turned 60 and celebrated my 60th birthday. I never thought I would be celebrating my 60th birthday.” kojima He goes on to say, “There is no retirement age or retirement in my way of life. I would like to continue ‘creating things’ for the rest of my life.”

The developer of Metal Gear Solid He also thanked fans for their “continued support” over the years and shared that one perk of turning 60 is that “I can buy retiree-priced tickets to the movies,” which is a wonderful way to think about it. in aging.

To be fair, kojima You probably don’t have time to retire right now, even if you wanted to. As we all probably know, kojimaas well as the rest of the team kojima productionsis working hard on Death Stranding 2. We don’t have a release date for the sequel yet, but kojima hasn’t been shy about sharing various glimpses into the development of Death Stranding 2which has given us a rough idea of ​​what stage the project is at.

kojima he’s also apparently working on a “whole new game” in addition to Death Stranding 2. We are not sure if this is a third secret project or the same one, but kojima also recently announced that it has partnered with Xbox for a new mysterious game. We haven’t heard back on any of these titles, but fans suspect that at least one of them is related to the game leak.”Overdose” that we had last year.

Via: Game Radar

Editor’s note: Congratulations Mr. Kojima! I wish Thalia would sing her mornings but you can’t have everything in life.