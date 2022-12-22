Beside Death Stranding 2, Hideo Kojima is currently working on a mystery title, which is described as “a completely new game, one that no one has experienced or seen before.” The interesting thing is that this is a collaboration with Xbox. Now, the japanese developer has finally revealed why he joined this company.

In a recent interview with IGN, Kojima revealed that he pitched his mysterious project to multiple companies, but most called it “crazy.” However, Microsoft saw potential in his vision, and the union we know today was created.. This was what he commented:

“I tend to get bored easily. Part of why I’ve been able to make games for 30 years is because new technology replaces old so quickly. Technology used today may not be applicable tomorrow, and I’m interested in finding ways to incorporate the new. Making the wrong decision can result in failure, of course. It’s a bit like a space program in that sense. The project we’re working on with Microsoft is one that I’ve been thinking about for five or six years. The project required infrastructure that was never needed before, so I discussed it with a lot of different big companies and gave presentations, but they really seemed to think I was crazy. Ultimately, it was Microsoft that showed they understood, and now we’re working together on the project, including on the technology front.”

Although at the moment we don’t know exactly what this mysterious project is, gameplay of a horror game known as Overdose, which could well be the collaboration between Kojima Productions and Microsoft. On related issues, Kojima says that Death Stranding 2 It’s not a traditional sequel. Similarly, a movie Death Stranding is already in development.

Editor’s Note:

Kojima’s argument makes a lot of sense. Microsoft has always been at the forefront of technology, and making use of its resources is something that would benefit the development of this project, and could well deliver on Kojima’s promises.

Via: IGN