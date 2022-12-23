Death Stranding It will have a movie and, like the video game at the time, we don’t know what it will be about. Fortunately, Hideo Kojima, who has the role of producer on this occasion, has answered a couple of questions about this tape, making it clear that he wants to stray from Hollywood standards.

In a recent interview with IGN, Kojima did not share details about the story of the movie. Death Strandingbut he did make it clear that he has an artistic approach, and does not intend to follow Hollywood standards. This was what he commented:

“I’ve been on multiple video calls with a lot of people in Hollywood every week starting last year, and not just because of Death Stranding. I received many offers, but my intention from the beginning was never to make a movie that would be a box office success. Alex Lebovici from Hammerstone Studios shared my take on it. There were plenty of pitches for making a large-scale movie with famous actors and flashy explosions, but what good explosions can there be in Death Stranding? Making money isn’t something he’s focused on, either. I’m aiming for a more artistic approach, and the only person who offered me to do a movie like that was Alex Lebovici, which makes me think he’s a pretty unusual guy. We haven’t decided yet. The failure of video game-to-film adaptations for a while now has led to a lot of movies that cater to gamers, right? That is the reason why they have the same kind of look as a game. I don’t want the Death Stranding movie to be like that. I’m taking the path of changing and evolving the world of Death Stranding in a way that suits the movie well. I made Death Stranding to be a game, and games are games. There’s no real need to turn them into movies. So in a way, the Death Stranding movie is taking a direction that no one has tried before with a video game-to-film adaptation. I think what I need to do is something that will inspire some of the people who see it to be creators in 10 or 20 years.”

There’s still a lot we don’t know about this title, and Kojima is working on multiple projects at the moment, including a sequel to Death Strandingso probably we have to wait quite some time before we have more information about it. On related topics, you can learn more about this film here. Similarly, Death Stranding 2 It won’t be a traditional sequel.

Editor’s Note:

I think nobody expected a traditional movie. Death Stranding it has a number of pretty interesting concepts, and doing a traditional adaptation probably won’t work. It is better for Kojima to experiment than to follow everyone’s line.

