As has been known for a few months, Hideo Kojima He currently has his own podcast show, in which he speaks with great personalities from both the video game industry and pop culture. And in one of his recent programs he has revealed that on some occasions some companies have approached him to buy his company.

It is worth mentioning that all those “ridiculously high” offers have been rejected on a couple of occasions, since the creator of the Metal Gear saga has kept the promise of being independent. Well, when his ideas were sold, they would be relegated to a type of manager who wants to go for a more commercial side.

This is what he commented on it:

Let me reiterate that we are independent. We have no affiliations of any kind and are not endorsed by anyone. And every day I get offers from all over the world to buy our studio. Some of those deals are ridiculously high prices, but it’s not like I want money. I want to do what I want to do. That’s why I created this study. So as long as I’m alive, I don’t think I’ll ever take those offers.

That means, purchase ratios like what fans are looking for with Sony they would be far from happening.

Via: UK Subway